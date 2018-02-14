  Qualcomm’s latest mobile modem promises ‘fibre-like internet speeds’

The latest mobile modem from Qualcomm promises “fibre-like” speeds of up to 2Gbps. It’s coming to flagship phones late this year and into 2019.

So if we get a Galaxy S10 next year it’s likely to be inside it.

The Snapdragon X24 Gigabit LTE mobile modem gives us an insight into the 5G world we’ll start to see develop during and beyond the next year.

The X24 is still a 4G chip, but it features Full Dimension Multi-Input Multi-Output (FD-MIMO) antenna technology that is a key foundation of future 5G NR (New Radio) networks – 5G NR is the global 5G standard.

The X24 is the first commercially-announced Category 20 LTE modem and is based on a smaller 7nm manufacturing process so the chip can be more efficient – and draw less power – than previous mobile modems. Interestingly, the X24 also supports GNSS for even more accurate positioning (if GPS fails, GNSS will pick up a fix from other systems such as GLONASS or Galileo).

Qualcomm’s mobile modems still lead the pack but the huge chipmaker is facing ever-increasing competition from other players such as Intel; both make modems for the iPhone X and Qualcomm lodged a legal complaint about Apple infringing its patents – the latest in a series of legal disputes between the two companies.

Qualcomm has previously talked up the 5G X50 modem – boasting speeds up to 5Gpbs, but as it’s a 5G chip it will appear in handsets after the X24. Qualcomm has also recently demonstrated more advanced 5G technologies like spectrum sharing as it seeks to better other the players vying for supremacy in the 5G space such as Samsung and Intel.

technologies that helps drive the evolution and expansion of the mobile ecosystem. The demonstrations

are expected to be on display

Qualcomm announced recently that 19 manufacturers have already signed on the dotted line to use the X50.

We look forward to checking out a speed test of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 during Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.