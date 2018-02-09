Qualcomm is working with phone makers to launch 5G devices in 2019

Everybody loves fast internet.

Everything from smartphones to even our cars require speedy internet connections. Thankfully, a few years ago, 4G became a thing and made it easier for people to browse the web, send text messages, make phone calls, and even download and upload large video files without any issues. Similar to 4G, and 3G before that, 5G is a wireless connection, and although it's not here yet, it is coming.

For instance, Qualcomm has just announced that it’s working with phone manufacturers to release devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G NR modems in 2019. That means, as soon as next year, we will have mobile devices capable of 5G internet speeds. It's working with 18 major phone companies, including Nokia (HMD), Sony, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, HTC, LG, Asus, ZTE, Sharp, and Fujitsu.

Unfortunately, Apple, Huawei, and Samsung were not on Qualcomm's list. Although Huawei doesn’t use Qualcomm’s chips, both Apple and Samsung have in the past, so it's strange that they've been omitted. However, Apple is in the middle of a legal battle with Qualcomm and is even rumoured to be dropping its partnership with it. Samsung, meanwhile, has developed its own Exynos chipsets.

Anyway, the thing is, these devices also need carrier support. It doesn't matter if they have 5G-capable modems if carriers aren't able to pipe 5G speeds. Thankfully, Qualcomm has also announced several carriers will be using its X50 5G NR modems for upcoming 5G trials, including AT&T, British Telecom, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, SK Telecom, Sprint, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone.