Those Snapdragon 836 rumours were false, Pixel 2 to come with SD835 instead

There have been a couple of previous rumours circling the web that say Google's second-generation Pixel smartphones will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, which would offer slight improvements over the 835.

Evan Blass added weight to the claim of the Snapdragon 836 because of his reputation in the industry.

It's now being claimed that's completely false information and that there is no Snapdragon 836 processor in existence. The new claim comes via both XDA Developers and Android Police after speaking to sources familiar with Qualcomm's plans.

It's now believed the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor that has appeared in many of the other flagships in 2017. Android Police points out that in a recent FCC filing for the smaller Pixel 2, it says it will feature a MSM8998 processor, which is another name for the 835.

While it's not confirmed the larger Pixel 2 XL will have the same processor, the first-gen phones shared the same chip, so we'd expect the second-gen phones to as well.

It's possible the 835 chip in the Pixel 2 smartphones could offer a slight speed improvement, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Qualcomm isn't expected to release a new flagship processor until sometime in 2018, and both LG and Samsung are believed to be working with the chip manufacturer on the Snapdragon 845.

We should find out exactly what hardware the Pixel 2 phones will come with on 5 October, which is the date put forward by Evan Blass for the phones to be unveiled.