Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 coming 2017: 5-minutes charge for 5-hours battery

Qualcomm is to introduce its next-generation of fast-charging, Quick Charge 4.0, as part of its forthcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset (an ultra-small 10-nanometer technology that will be produced by Samsung, due in 2017).

The new battery top-up tech is 20 per cent faster than Quick Charge 3.0 and 250 per cent faster than the original Quick Charge technology. QC4.0 can deliver five hours of battery life from just five minutes at the plug. Cue the "5 for 5" marketing, rather than buy two get one free at Boots.

In a similar fashion to Huawei's SuperCharge technology, as found in the Mate 9, Qualcomm QC4.0 will be able to operate at low-voltage 5V and high-current 5A for rapid charging.

QuickCharge 4.0 is also designed with safety in mind. With cable quality detection, the technology can adapt the current (and therefore charging speed) as necessary, while three levels of voltage protection and four levels of temperature protection ensure devices won't dangerously overheat.

QC4.0 will be fully compliant with USB Power Delivery (PD), meaning consistent power delivery whether using the latest USB Type-C or other USB cable types.

We'll have to wait until 2017 for QuickCharge 4.0 to appear in devices as part of an inevitable Snapdragon 835 push. Which is a lot longer to wait than how quickly QC4.0 will be re-juicing batteries.