Qualcomm all but confirms OnePlus 3T with Snapdragon 821 processor

Rumours have been circling for some time suggesting OnePlus will release an updated version of the OnePlus 3 smartphone with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. The OnePlus 3 launched with the Snapdragon 820, just missing out on the launch of the 821.

Adding the 821 processor will not only make the OnePlus 3T faster, but will make it Daydream ready.

Qualcomm has now sent a tweet from its Twitter account saying "Something from @OnePlus is on the way...and it's powered by our #Snapdragon 821 processor. Stay tuned."

Something new from @OnePlus is on the way…and it’s powered by our #Snapdragon 821 processor. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3jOyZFRQ5t — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) 7 November 2016

You couldn't get much more confirmation other than seeing the new phone itself.

It's likely the new phone will just be a processor update rather than a completely new device, as the OnePlus 3 already has flagship-matching specs. Fingers are pointing to a 14 November launch date, which will make the OnePlus 3T available just in time for Christmas and the perfect partner to a Google Daydream VR headset.