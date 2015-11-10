Real of fake? The amazing photos that will make you question whether anything is real ever again

Real or fake? At first glance the photo above looks like it could be shot with a standard camera in a Parisian apartment on a sunny autumn day.

The light coming through the window looks real, the shadows on the floor look real, even the crimples in the duvet on the bed.

In reality however, the image is nothing more than virtual reality. Rendered using the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor due to hit smartphones over the next year.

With 60 devices already in the pipeline, the company is hoping advancements like improved graphics can regain some of the trust lost over the somewhat disastrous Snapdragon 810 processor that was dropped from the Samsung S6.

Shown off at an event in New York, the company says it has focused its efforts on improving graphics, improving audio, and improving efficiency, as well as, making sure the new processor runs "cooler" than any of the company's previous Snapdragon processors.

The photorealistic video graphics use the company's Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU.

When combined along with the latest version of Unreal Engine (UE4) from Epic, Qualcomm says that these two processors are designed to create amazingly realistic images that challenge people’s ability to tell the difference between a photo and a rendered image

But the image isn't just static. It's actually a fully immersive VR experience and one that features dynamic reflections that move relative to view angle, High Dynamic Range Rendering (HDRR), and Simulation of the light adaptation of the eye. Those enjoying the buzzwords even get Temporal anti-aliasing, which we are told if you don't have it causes objects to appear to jump or appear at a location instead of giving the impression of smoothly moving towards them.