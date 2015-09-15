  1. Home
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 will make your next phone a data monster

- Up to 600Mbps downloads

- Up to 150Mbps uploads

- New Quick Charge tech

Qualcomm has expanded on the abilities of its next generation processor and it is a monster when it comes to downloading and uploading data.

First revealed during Mobile World Congress earlier this year, the Snapdragon 820 chipset has plenty of standout features, including machine learning and the adoption of the company's Kryo 64-bit CPU tech, but its data capabilities perhaps top them all.

The processor will be the first to support 600Mbps download speeds over LTE-Advanced networks. It can also upload at speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Of course, no network in the UK is capable of offering such speeds yet, but it's nice to know that there will be devices available when they do.

The Snapdragon 820 will also be compatible with LTE-U (Unlicensed LTE) networks and it will support 802.11ad Wi-Fi for superfast wireless connectivity.

Qualcomm is also employing the third iteration of its Quick Charge technology in the new chip, which it claims is 27 per cent faster even than Quick Charge 2.0. A Snapdragon 820 phone will also use less power when fast charging, which will elongate the lifespan of the battery itself.

The new processor is not expected to appear in phones until next year, so it is unlikely to be the chip driving the new HTC One A9 (Aero) as previously rumoured.

