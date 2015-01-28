Qualcomm all but confirms that Samsung Galaxy S6 won't use the Snapdragon 810 processor

Don't expect the Samsung Galaxy S6 to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 chip, or at least that's what you get after reading between the lines of Qualcomm's Q1 2015 earnings results.

Buried in the quarterly statement is a comment that sales of the company's new flagship Snapdragon 810 processor won't be as strong as previously thought because..."the processor will not be in the upcoming design cycle of a large customer's flagship device."

Rumours have circled for some time about Samsung dropping the new 810 processor in favour of its own Exynos processor, and now, by joining the dots, that hypothesis seems to be correct. Although neither company has confirmed the rumour, Qualcomm's latest financial outlook for the current fiscal year reveals that a large customer did drop its chip:

"We have lowered our outlook for the second half of fiscal 2015 in our semiconductor business, QCT, largely driven by the effects of...Expectations that our Snapdragon 810 processor will not be in the upcoming design cycle of a large customer's flagship device."

Samsung has maintained a strict release model for its flagships, which includes Qualcomm chips for LTE markets and Exynos variants in South Korea and emerging markets, but that may no longer be the case. Reports have claimed the eight-core 810 keeps overheating during testing, though that hasn't stopped LG from including the processor in its new G Flex 2 curved phone.

Both Samsung and Qualcomm have declined to comment.