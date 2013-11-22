  LG Odin 2.2GHz octa-core chip hints at move away from third-party chip manufacturers, just like Samsung

LG has been doing very well in the smartphone and tablet world lately. The G2 was loved by all and the Nexus 7 tablet is selling extremely well.

So it comes as no surpirse that LG is now working on its own CPU called Odin. This is much like Samsung does with its Exynos chips. LG will be able to manufacture its own chips and save money while keeping more profits. But will it be any good?

The Odin chip will have to be impressive to compete with the competition in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 and Exynos octa-core chips. That’s why Odin is a super-speedy 2.2GHz and will come in both octa-core and quad-core versions.

Odin will be built in the big.Little configuration meaning it will be efficient with power. That’s also thanks to the four Cortex A15s at 2.2GHz and four power saving Cortex A7s clocked at 1.7GHz. But with Qualcomm already set to released the Snapdragon 805, capable of 4K recording and playback, can LG keep up?

The quad-core Odin is set to appear in LG Smart TVs while the octa-core should arrive in LG smartphones and the G Pad tablet successor as soon as next year.