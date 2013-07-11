  1. Home
Qualcomm shows us what life would be like without mobile phones (video)

|
Qualcomm has created an amusing viral video to give us a hint of what our lives would be like without our smartphones. Highlighting emails, video, tweeting, gaming, tunes and updating your profile (Facebook, basically), each action we essentially perform on our devices each and every day is turned into a funny skit.

Our particular fave is the amazing one-player Angry Birds machine that pops up in the gaming section, although the whole video - titled "The World Without Mobile" - has its merits.

Qualcomm's current mantra is "Born Mobile" as it focuses on proving just how important our smartphones are to our daily lives. Its new processor chipsets, the Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 800 have started or are about to appear in phones, with the latter capable of some clever stuff.

The Snapdragon 800 chip, which is believed to be the processor inside the forthcoming LG Optimus G2, is capable of recording and playing Ultra-HD 4K video. And if that's not enough, the graphical demos we've seen so far here on Pocket-lint are of home console quality.

One thing we could live without, however, is people who think it's appropriate to use their mobile phones when at the cashier of a shop. A world without mobile would be pretty bad. A world without mobile phone users... Hmmm...

