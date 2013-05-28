  Qualcomm's Snapdragon BatteryGuru for Android exits beta

Qualcomm updated its Snapdragon BatteryGuru on Monday and brought the free Android app out of beta.

Everyone has battery life on the mind these days. From bright, high-resolution displays to apps that run quietly in the background, mobile devices hardly ever last into the evening. That's why Qualcomm released Snapdragon BatteryGuru in beta last February. It essentially optimises a device's settings to maximise battery life.

There are many useful ways to save power, but having an app do all the tedious work is definitely a plus, and there are plenty of apps available on Google Play that want to help users monitor their power consumption. The Holo-themed Battery Widget Reborn, for instance, tracks a device's remaining power and serves up instant access to statistics.

The Snapdragon Battery Guru, however, goes a step further than Battery Widget Reborn and reduces unnecessary activity, turns on Wi-Fi when needed and even helps apps decide when to refresh, based on users' personal phone patterns.

The app has received more than 100,000 downloads since its debut, and now has officially exited beta and is available globally for download. Qualcomm also added several languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Snapdragon BatteryGuru is available on a vast majority of Snapdragon-powered devices from leading smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, HTC, LG, Motorola and Sony.