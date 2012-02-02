  Qualcomm voice over LTE test hints at a complete 4G future

Now, stick with us, because this might sound like the most technical opening to a news story in the history of Pocket-lint but it is a pretty big deal in the evolution of mobile phones: Qualcomm, working alongside Ericsson, has successfully completed the first voice call handover from an LTE mobile network to a WCDMA network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC).

We told you it sounded complex.

It really isn't though and simply hints that we're heading to a complete LTE (or 4G, if you prefer) future for mobile.

The successful test means that networks using a single chip - Qualcomm's Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 - are able to switch a user's call seamlessly to a WCDMA network when using VoLTE (voice over LTE, an internet-powered voice call) if it leaves the LTE network's coverage area. And there's no need for smartphones to use separate LTE and 3G radios and modems.

"As LTE networks are deployed alongside 3G networks, the ability for multimode 3G/LTE mobile devices to connect to different network technologies will be an important part of providing the best possible mobile voice and data experience to consumers," said Cristiano Amon, senior vice-president of product management, Qualcomm.

"Qualcomm is committed to the successful deployment of LTE networks worldwide in conjunction with 3G networks, and the milestone we've achieved with Ericsson is another step towards making VoLTE technology a commercial reality."

This might still read as overly technical but it is a massive step towards a complete 4G solution for users. By the time the UK finally sees some LTE love (possibly this year, probably next) we should be well on our way....

