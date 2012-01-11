  Qualcomm: Snapdragon S4 phones will be better than PS Vita

Qualcomm has told Pocket-lint that its new Snapdragon S4 processor that is working its way into mobile handsets due out in the coming months will be able to create games graphics as good as, if not better than, the soon to be released dedicated handheld games console the Sony PlayStation Vita.

"The next GPU on the Snapdragon S4 is better than the Xbox 360 and the one after that will be better than the PS3," Dave Durnil, Director and General Manager of Advanced Content and Gaming at Qualcomm told Pocket-lint. "The Snapdragon S4 devices arriving in the coming months will be comparable or better than the PS Vita in terms of graphics."

The news is likely to be a massive blow for Sony who is keen to convince gamers that they need to get a dedicated device to enjoy the latest state of the art games.

"Mobile has caught up in terms of graphics experience. The next generation of kids are going to get smartphones or tablets, not a handheld games console or Xbox 360," explained Durnil. "The barrier of entry is gigantic to go for a dedicated games console."

Durnil believes the moment that chip makers and game developers can duplicate the same experience on a different platform, for example a smartphone or tablet, will be the moment the dedicated device becomes less compelling to buy.

"Nintendo is very good at trying to create something different. We saw this with the 3D and the 3DS," noted Durnil. "The minute consumers can't differentiate between mobile and consoles is the moment consoles will die."

In a move that is likely to send even more concerns Sony and Nintendo's way, Durnil said that Qualcomm was actively working with big publishers to bring the big games to Snapdragon S4 and mobile.

- PlayStation Vita first hands-on preview