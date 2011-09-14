Qualcomm details next-gen 2.5GHz Snapdragon processors

Your phone is only going to get faster and better in the future, according to Qualcomm, as it's outlined the next step for its Snapdragon processor at its Innovation Qualcomm event in Istanbul.

The company’s processors, which power the majority of today’s smartphones from HTC to BlackBerry and beyond, will boast even higher speeds, better graphics, and greater connectivity in the near future, Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon told those gathered.

In numbers terms that means a single, dual, or quad-core chip with speeds of 2.5GHz, almost double of what is currently available on the market.

Those who like to quote specs will also like the fact that the new S4 class chipset will offer Adreno Graphics, 3D, 1080p HD, as well as sporting 3G and LTE connectivity as standard.

The new processors will be available to manufacturers by the end of the year, and expected to be in consumers' hands at the start of 2012, says Qualcomm.

That means we should see new 2.5GHz phones launching at Mobile World Congress in February, the world’s largest phone trade show.

But it’s not all about speed according to the company’s CEO, Paul Jacobs:

“It’s not about how many cores or how many gigabytes, it’s how well you can optimise the system.”