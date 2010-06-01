  Qualcomm Snapdragon boosted to 1.2GHz, heading to HTC Mondrian?

Qualcomm has said that it has boosted its Snapdragon processor up to 1.2GHz thanks to enhancements to the way the chip runs.

The news means the gadgets of tomorrow (read phones and tablets out at the end of the year) will be getting a power boost making them run faster. Targeted at high-end smartphones, the MSM8x60 solutions are third-generation chipsets from the company’s expanded Snapdragon platform and build on Snapdragon handsets already on the market like the HTC Desire.

The MSM8260 for HSPA+ and MSM8660 for multi-mode HSPA+/CDMA2000 1xEV-DO Rev. B feature two enhanced CPU cores running at up to 1.2GHz for high levels of web application and multimedia performance, including a powerful GPU with 3D/2D acceleration engines for Open GLES 2.0 and Open VG 1.1 acceleration, 1080p video encode/decode, dedicated low power audio engine, integrated low power GPS, and support for 24-bit WXGA 1280 x 800 resolution displays.

Word on the street is that the new chip is expected to find its way into the yet to be officially announced Windows Phone 7 powered HTC Mondrian when it comes out later in the year.

HTC has refused to comment on the rumour, however did say to Pocket-lint that HTC is a cutting edge company always looking to push the boundaries of what it offers before pointing out to us that the HTC Desire currently packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1GHz processor.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Qualcomm has told Pocket-lint that it is suspects this processor will be in the market in devices the first half of 2011.