Top deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 only £549 in Prime Early Access Sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access Sales have gone live and there's a pearl sitting in amongst the sea of smartphone sales. Yes, there's a great discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been Samsung's most popular folding device, giving you all the benefits of a full smartphone display, but folding down to be half the size. Folding phones are expensive, but that's to this deal, it's essentially half price. But move fast, as these deals only last for 48 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - save £450 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been really popular and with this 45% discount you can get your hands on a folding phone at bargain prices. It's now only £549. View offer

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also available in a range of colours - black, lavendar and green - but the best news is that this isn't for the entry-level device either, it's for the model with 256GB storage.

When opened, this phone as a 6.7-inch AMOLED display while there's a 1.9-inc cover display on the outside. It runs Android and has all the advantages of being in Samsung's ecosystem, offering a slick and smooth experience.

There's also a great camera on the back of this phone and thanks to that external display, you can use that main camera for selfies rather than using the internal camera - which means you get better results.

It's a really fun phone - and this is a great price for it.

Prime Early Access Sale UK 2022

We've pulled out some key deals, below, offering quick access to the offers:

