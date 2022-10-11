Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Prime Day phone news

Pixel 6 Pro bundle gets you Pixel Buds A-Series at a decent discount in Prime sales

Author image, Editorial Director · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Pixel 6 Pro bundle gets you Pixel Buds A-Series at a decent discount in Prime sales
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access Sales are on us and there's some interesting deals coming through on smartphones - including the Pixel 6 Pro. 

This deal sees Google's 2021 flagship device bundled with the Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless headphones, at a great overall discount. This deal is available in the UK, but you'll have to be fast, because these Prime sales only last for 48 hours.

There's a choice of phone storage capacities and headphone colours, so check out the options on Amazon.co.uk.

Pixel 6 Pro - save £199.99

Pixel 6 Pro - save £199.99

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great handset from Google, bundled with the Pixel Buds A-Series, giving you a great overall discount. You can get the Pixel bundle for £749.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great smartphone. Powered by the Google Tensor hardware, it's best known for its camera performance, offering great shots in all conditions - with up to 20x zoom. 

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison ·

Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This is a pure Android experience, with Google pushing updates to the Pixel devices before most other phones on the market, so you're always up to date. It has a luscious 6.7-inch display, IP68 protection and is a great overall performer. 

The Pixel Buds A-Series are good headphones from Google, with baked in smart skills from Google Assistant and working seamlessly with your Pixel device. They sound great too. 

Prime Early Access Sale UK 2022

There's some other good offers you might like, and we've compiled for you below: 

Writing by Chris Hall.
Sections Google Phones Prime Day