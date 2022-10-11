Pixel 6 Pro bundle gets you Pixel Buds A-Series at a decent discount in Prime sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access Sales are on us and there's some interesting deals coming through on smartphones - including the Pixel 6 Pro.

This deal sees Google's 2021 flagship device bundled with the Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless headphones, at a great overall discount. This deal is available in the UK, but you'll have to be fast, because these Prime sales only last for 48 hours.

There's a choice of phone storage capacities and headphone colours, so check out the options on Amazon.co.uk.

Pixel 6 Pro - save £199.99 The Pixel 6 Pro is a great handset from Google, bundled with the Pixel Buds A-Series, giving you a great overall discount. You can get the Pixel bundle for £749. View offer

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great smartphone. Powered by the Google Tensor hardware, it's best known for its camera performance, offering great shots in all conditions - with up to 20x zoom.

This is a pure Android experience, with Google pushing updates to the Pixel devices before most other phones on the market, so you're always up to date. It has a luscious 6.7-inch display, IP68 protection and is a great overall performer.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are good headphones from Google, with baked in smart skills from Google Assistant and working seamlessly with your Pixel device. They sound great too.

Writing by Chris Hall.