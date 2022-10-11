Oppo Find X3 Pro gets a massive £600 discount in Prime Early Access deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access Sales are underway, bringing a range of discounts to Amazon UK. The sales always offer some deals on great smartphones and if you're in the market for an Oppo flagship phone, then you're in luck.

Oppo has a range of discounts included in the Prime Day 2 sales, but it's the flagship phone that's the most interesting, attracting a 55 per cent reduction in price. This is a 2021 flagship phone and you're looking at a lot of hardware for this price.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G offers a great sculpted back and a powerful camera system, offering a 50-megapixel main camera, but also touting a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and offers impressive 65W charging for the battery. When we reviewed the handset in 2021, we found the display to be one of the best on the market. It's a great phone with plenty of power.

It's not the only phone that's on offer however, you can find a full rundown of smartphone deals right here.

Prime Day Early Access Sale UK 2022

We've highlighted below some key deals, below:

