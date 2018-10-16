Porsche Design Mate 20 RS is leather finished for the ultimate in premium appeal

Huawei has announced its fourth Porsche Design phone, with the luxury brand having its own take on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The first thing you'll notice about the Porsche Design handset is that it's finished with leather on the back. Not plastic that looks like leather, but actual artisan leather. That flanks the central glass panel in which you'll find the three cameras.

The arrangement of these cameras is the same as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with a 40-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera and 8-megapixel zoom camera.

There was once a time that this sort of luxury phone would have ageing hardware, but not so in Huawei's Porsche Design Mate 20 RS.

There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for starters, as well as a face unlocking if that's what you'd prefer; at the heart of this phone is the brand new Kirin 980 chipset, which the latest generation of hardware, putting this phone against most conventional rivals.

This is paired with 8GB of RAM and it starts at 256GB of storage, with a 512GB option if you'd prefer.

There's 40W fast charging with a massive 4200mAh battery, which should see you through the weekend, but there's also 15W Qi wireless charging offered.

There's a leather case in the box and the Porsche Design phone will be available in either black and red.

If you have to ask how much it is, you probably can't afford it, but it can be yours for €1695 (about £1500, $1900). It will be available from 16 November 2018.