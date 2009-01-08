  SDXC memory cards announced

The SD Card Association has announced the next generation SD Memory Card, called "SDXC".

SDXC stands for "SD eXtended Capacity" and is a new standard for storing data of over 32GB and up to 2 terabytes.

The standard will be the official specification for SD Memory Cards with capacities of more than 32GB and you may see or hear the term used to describe their host devices as SDXC-capable too.

The new SDXC (eXtended Capacity) specification provides up to 2 terabytes storage capacity, giving consumers the ability to store an estimated 100 HD movies, 480 hours of HD recording, or 136,000 fine-mode photos, and to transfer files at read/write speeds up to 104 megabytes per second, with a road map to 300 megabytes per second.

Panasonic has revealed that it plans to launch a 64GB capacity SDXC card, with pricing and availability for Panasonic's SDXC offering to be announced at a future date.