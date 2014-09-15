  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Panasonic phone news

Panasonic Lumix CM1 packs a 1-inch camera sensor, is also a phone

|
1/3  
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Panasonic today took to the stage at Photokina 2014 and surprised many by introducing a new smartphone, the Lumix CM1.

Be careful not to confuse your Lumix with your Lumia here, as Panasonic has put a 1-inch sensor into this phone. That's the sort of size you find in an enthusiast compact and likely to attract a lot of attention.

It's a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor with f/2.8 Leica glass packed onto the rear of a smartphone. There's a dedicated button for the camera function, making this appear much more like a slim compact camera, and not so much like a smartphone.

The remainder of the specs look pretty typical for an Android device - a 4.7-inch 1080p display and a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Snapping a lot of pictures or shooting 4K video you'll be glad of the microSD card support.

Panasonic's previous smartphone efforts - the Eluga waterproof phone - left a lot to be desired. Exactly how this new CM1 model will play out remains to be seen, but it appears very much to be a camera first and a smartphone second.

We've been playing with a pre-production Lumix CM1 at Photokina in Cologne. For a detailed overview and our thoughts, follow the link below.

READ: Panasonic Lumix CM1. Is it a camera, is it a phone? It's a bit of both

Panasonic has confirmed that this particular Lumix is not slated to come to the UK, sadly - at least not upon day one launch. Germany will be the first EU country to receive the device in early 2015. Price, however, is yet to be determined.

PopularIn Phones
  1. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. Huawei Mate 20 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  3. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  4. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  5. The iOS 12 public beta is here! Here's how to download it now
  1. The best SIM-only deals for June 2018
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. Vivo NEX S review: Pop-up camera success and software sacrilege
  4. Samsung's first Android Go phone specs revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanning, but gain triple-lens camera
Comments