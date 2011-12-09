  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Panasonic phone news

Panasonic 4.3-inch OLED smartphone coming to Europe

|
1/3  

Panasonic is hoping to take on the likes of Nokia, Samsung, HTC and Motorola by making a big splash in the European and global smartphone markets. The Japanese company has detailed its first global model smartphone for the European market that will go on sale in March 2012.

The, as-yet, unnamed smartphone will pack a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 OLED display and is described as "ultra-slim D-shaped". There's no mention of the OS or any other features, but we're hearing murmurs of Android and NFC capabilities.

What we do know is that Panasonic has some lofty aims for its European venture. It's forecasting sales of 1.5 million phones next year and hopes to be reaching 15 million worldwide (with 9 million outside of Japan) sales by 2016. To put things into perspective, Samsung has recently boasted of 10 million sales of the Galaxy S II handset - a hugely popular device.

Will it succeed? We're not too sure really. The company is well respected in certain tech areas but, outside of Japan, its mobile devices are virtually unknown. Getting the networks on board will be a key factor.

Let's just hope its smartphone doesn't take a walk into the Jungle....

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  3. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  4. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  5. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  2. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of Qualcomm
  5. LG to supply Pixel 3 XL OLED display, hopefully without colour issues
Comments