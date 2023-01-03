The Oppo Find X6 Pro could boast 120x zoom but there's a catch

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's next big flagship release is likely to be the Find X6 Pro and a new report claims that it will offer a 120x zoom, but there's a catch.

Expectations are already high that Oppo will bring not just one or two 50-megapixel cameras to the Find X6 Pro, but three. Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claims that one of those cameras will be capable of a 120x zoom thanks to a periscope lens. But as exciting as that sounds, it's important to note one thing - that'll be the digital zoom.

According to Digital Chat Station, the periscope lens will offer an optical zoom of 2.7x which will be increased to 3x using software magic. However, the full digital zoom capabilities will go all the way to 120x.

We'll of course need to see what that actually looks like and how photos taken with the Find X6 Pro's zoom lens turn out before making any real judgements. It's also worth noting that other phone makers like Samsung have done a pretty great job of turning the digital zoom stigma upside down via things like 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Can Oppo follow suit?

Oppo is expected to confirm the arrival of the Find X6 Pro in the first quarter of 2023, so we shouldn't have to wait too much longer before we get to see what this new phone is capable of. And, more importantly, what that 120x digital zoom can manage.

