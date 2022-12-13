Oppo Find X6 leak shows a huge camera bump and Hasselblad branding

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Find X6 isn't official yet but that hasn't stopped it from leaking with a full press shot of the device's rear available for all to see.

There is still no word on when Oppo will announce the Find X6 - it's full steam ahead on the Find N2 foldable right now - but it definitely looks like it's on the way. Leaker Evan Blass posted an image of the phone to his locked Twitter account but didn't go into too many details about what we can expect.

However, previous rumours claimed that the Oppo Find X6 Pro at least will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, it's thought the base model will get the previous Gen 1 chip, aiding in differentiation and cost-cutting. Other features that will make an appearance are likely to be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide, with a 32-megapixel periscope zoom lens rounding out the rear cameras.

As for the image, there's no doubt that the camera bump is a monster as is the Hasselblad branding that sits beneath those cameras. There's no doubting whose input those cameras had, with a faint "co-engineered with" text suggesting that Hasselblad and Oppo have done more than slap a fancy name on there and called it a day.

As for guesswork for when this thing will be announced, an early 2023 window seems most likely. Especially considering it must be soon enough for images like this to begin popping up.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.