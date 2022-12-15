(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has announced its first clamshell-style flip phone, the Find N2 Flip.

Unlike its larger sibling, this is a phone that you might actually be able to get your hands on, as Oppo plans to launch it globally in Q1 2023.

While it might seem that Oppo is a little late to the game, with rivals like Samsung already on its fourth iteration of the Z Flip, the brand says it has been working on this design since 2019.

It's only now, after years of refinement, that Oppo feels this device is ready for the mass market.

The Find N2 Flip weighs a mere 191 grams, and it's much slimmer than its rivals.

It has a 3.26-inch exterior display, which is the largest of any flip phone to date.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

This means that you'll be able to view 5 or 6 notifications at once, rather than 1 or 2 on rival devices.

Its aspect ratio also means that you can preview your selfies with almost no crop, which is pretty handy.

In addition, this phone allows you to display the camera feed on both screens at once, so your subject can see themselves while you frame the shot.

The Find N2 Flip has a 4300 mAh battery, the largest we've seen on a flip phone yet.

This is partially thanks to a very clever hinge design, which takes up less space internally without compromising on strength.

Like its larger sibling, the Flip prides itself on its almost invisible crease. Plus, when it's folded there's no gap, unlike Samsung's latest.

As for specs, we haven't been told much just yet, but Oppo says it performs similarly to their flagship handsets.

We know that it'll feature Sony's IMX890 as one of the cameras, but further details are under wraps for now.

So, there are still a few unknowns, including pricing, but Oppo's first flip phone is shaping up to be an impressive debut. We can't wait to get our hands on it.

Writing by Luke Baker.