(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has announced its latest flagship folding phone, the Find N2.

The previous model impressed us in 2021, becoming one of our favourite foldable devices to date. It was only let down by its availability, being launched exclusively in China.

To rip the band-aid off early, that's, unfortunately, the case with this model, too.

Oppo told us that the reason behind this decision is that app support for the phone's unique aspect ratio is still limited in Western countries. Whereas the brand's connections in the Chinese market have made it easier to get developers on board.

Aside from its limited availability, the new phone's hardware again seeks to impress.

Oppo says it's the lightest horizontal foldable ever, weighing in at just 233 grams.

That's 43g lighter than the Find N, and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Much of this weight reduction is attributed to the phone's second-generation Flexion Hinge. Which is simultaneously thinner, lighter and stronger than the previous generation.

It uses a combination of carbon fibre and alloy materials and is now rated for 400,000 folds, double that of the original Find N.

In addition, Oppo says screen crease is even less visible on the new model, which is no mean feat, as the Find N already excelled in this area.

The phone retains its short and stout dimensions, with a 5.54-inch display on the outside, and 7.1 inches unfolded.

Both displays have a zippy 120Hz refresh rate and are capable of impressive brightness output. You'll get 1350 nits on the outer display, and 1550 nits on the inner.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, offering a flat-to-full charge in just over 40 minutes.

There's a triple camera setup with a trio of Sony sensors, including a 50MP f/1.8 main, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a 32MP f/2.0 2x telephoto.

These cameras all benefit from Hasselblad colour science and have increased dynamic range and better noise reduction thanks to MariSilicon X processing.

As we mentioned up top, it's only launching in China, which is a bit of a shame, as it sounds like a serious bit of kit.

If you're keen to find out more, stay tuned for our full review, which will be landing shortly.

Writing by Luke Baker.