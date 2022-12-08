(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Reno 8 Pro x House of the Dragon collaboration has been official for a couple of months, but now we know much more about its release.

Oppo first outed this unusual crossover in November but it didn't tell us too much about it beyond the special goodies that it will ship with. Those include a scroll with a message from one of the characters as well as a golden dragon egg, not to mention a Targaryen sigil keychain. There's even a SIM ejector tool shaped like a dragon. But now we know the more important bits - like when it will go on sale and how much it will cost.

Starting with the when - the phone will go on sale in India on 13 December, which isn't all that far away. It'll only be available in India though, meaning the vast majority of the people reading this won't be able to pick one up, which sucks.

As for the price, this phone will be available on Flipkart for Rs 45,999 with pre-orders beginning today.

On the inside, this is the Oppo Reno 8 Pro that we already know. That means that it's powered by a Mediatek 8100 Max processor and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel main camera is the main point of interest around the back, while a 32-megapixel camera handles selfies.

This phone is obviously designed for those who are really into their Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon shows, but if that's you this is a pretty sweet phone. So long as you happen to live in India, that is.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.