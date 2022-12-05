Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Oppo phone news

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a looker in these leaks and renders

Author image, Newswriter · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a looker in these leaks and renders
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's upcoming Find N2 Flip has leaked in a couple of different ways, giving us a video and render to drool over ahead of a future release.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be announced in 2023 but we don't need to wait that long to get a look at it. A leaked video posted to Chinese social network Weibo shows the phone in all its glory, while a second gives us an even better look at the phone's hinge design. Both videos show a stunner of a phone, complete with a large outer screen.

That external display is expected to measure around 3.26 inches, while the internal one will weigh in at around 6.8-inches if the rumours are to be believed.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

What appears to be a press render has also leaked, showing the Find N2 Flip in a fetching white colour with that huge cover screen front and centre. That screen also has a pair of cameras beside it, suggesting standard and ultrawide capabilities.

As for other specifications, we're told to expect a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Another leak points to Oppo giving the Find N2 Flip a 4,300mAh battery as well as 44W fast charging to help juice it up as quickly as possible.

That's a lot to look forward to, and that's exactly what we're going to do. Here's hoping for more news soon.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison ·

Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.
  • Via: Oppo Find N2 Flip leaks in hands-on video - gsmarena.com
  • Via: OPPO’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 competitors to come with bigger batteries - sammobile.com
Sections Phones Oppo