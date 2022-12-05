The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a looker in these leaks and renders

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's upcoming Find N2 Flip has leaked in a couple of different ways, giving us a video and render to drool over ahead of a future release.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be announced in 2023 but we don't need to wait that long to get a look at it. A leaked video posted to Chinese social network Weibo shows the phone in all its glory, while a second gives us an even better look at the phone's hinge design. Both videos show a stunner of a phone, complete with a large outer screen.

That external display is expected to measure around 3.26 inches, while the internal one will weigh in at around 6.8-inches if the rumours are to be believed.

Oppo Find N2 flip. pic.twitter.com/QgBCHtJ9rY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 3, 2022

What appears to be a press render has also leaked, showing the Find N2 Flip in a fetching white colour with that huge cover screen front and centre. That screen also has a pair of cameras beside it, suggesting standard and ultrawide capabilities.

As for other specifications, we're told to expect a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Another leak points to Oppo giving the Find N2 Flip a 4,300mAh battery as well as 44W fast charging to help juice it up as quickly as possible.

That's a lot to look forward to, and that's exactly what we're going to do. Here's hoping for more news soon.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.