The Oppo Reno 9 series is official and here are all the specs

(Pocket-lint) - After many, many leaks and teases, Oppo has finally taken the wraps off the entire Reno 9 lineup, with three new phones now officially official.

The three phones, the Reno 9, Reno 9 Plus, and Reno 9 Pro+ all have plenty to offer for the Oppo smartphone fan and were all unveiled in China today. Let's start with the base models.

That's right, models. The Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro both share plenty, starting with the curved edges, 6.7-inch AMOLED screens, FHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. To look at, they're very similar indeed.

Things start to change slightly on the inside, though. The Reno 9 comes with a Snapdragon 778G chip whereas the Reno 9 Pro sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX. The base model has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, whereas the Reno 9 Pro has a whopping 16GB of RAM. It has the same 512GB storage ceiling.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The camera situation is also different. The Reno 9 has a 64-megapixel primary camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Reno 9 Pro however has a 50-megapixel main shooter that's joined by wide-angle 8-megapixel camera - both models have the same 32-megapixel selfie camera, though.

Oh, and both models have the same 4500mAh batteries and 67W charging.

But the real fun starts with the Reno 9 Pro+, right? That phone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as is the case with most flagships these days. There's a hole-punch camera smack-bang in the center that houses a 32-megapixel camera.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 30 September 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

Around the back, cameras come in the form of a 50-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 2-megapixel IR lens sits alongside the pair.

In terms of processing power, the Reno 9 Pro+ gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ chip with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The 4700mAh battery can be charged to full in just 30 minutes thanks to Oppo's 80W charging tech, too.

As for pricing, the Reno 9 starts at CNY 2499 while the Reno 9 Pro starts at CNY 3499. Those opting for the very best will pay a starting price of CNY 3999, but that's at home in China. No international information is available yet.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.