(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro might have as many as three 50-megapixel cameras on its rear, according to a new report by a leaker posting to Weibo.

The unannounced phone is expected to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a Dimensity 9200 depending on the model you get, but that's only part of the story. Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station now believes that the Oppo flagship phone will come with not one or two, but three different 50-megapixel cameras. This further builds on an existing leak by Yogesh Brar.

The main camera, we're told, will be an IMX989 1-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) while an ultrawide IMX890 sensor will apparently be part of the configuration. The final camera is expected to offer an IMX890 2.7x optical zoom with OIS, with depth monitoring also offered in the form of a time-of-flight sensor.

Other rumours have already pointed to a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution and the 120Hz refresh rate that is rapidly becoming the norm among these kinds of phones. A 5,000mAh battery and 50W wireless charging are also thought to be the order of the day.

As for when all of this will be made official, nobody knows for sure just yet. However, the last couple of Oppo Find X releases have come in March which might suggest March 2023 would be a good bet this time around as well. We can't be sure what kind of pricing will be offered just yet, either.

