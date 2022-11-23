(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is set to announce its next lineup of devices imminently, but the company might not need to bother with some specs already in the public domain.

The next round of Oppo phones is set to be announced on 24 November but there are already plenty of details available for those who want to get a leg up on proceedings. With three new handsets, there's plenty to get into.

Let's dive in starting with the Reno 9. A dual-camera setup is expected around the back, made up of a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Out front, a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution round things out. A selfie camera of the 32-megapixel position will keep most happy, as will the Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Storage options will start at 256GB and go to 512GB with between 8GB and 12GB of RAM offered.

On to the Reno 9 Pro and things start to get more interesting. The main rear camera is expected to be swapped out for a 50-megapixel shooter with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera added to the mix. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX will handle processing, while 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB are expected. Expect support for HDR10+ from the 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel, too.

Moving on to the flagship Reno 9 Pro+ we get a triple-camera affair with a 50-megapixel main camera matched to an 8-megapixel telephoto and another 2-megapixel offering. This is where Qualcomm comes into things as well, with 16GB of Ram and up to 512GB of storage reportedly joined by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.