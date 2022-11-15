(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced its next generation mobile platform in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and hot on the heels, Oppo has confirmed its next Find X flagship smartphone will be one of the first to run the platform.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings with it a number of new capabilities and features, with a big focus on enhancing the mobile gaming experience, which Oppo is utilising.

Oppo has said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform will allow its next Find X devices to deliver a leap in video, gaming and connectivity experiences for mobile devices.

While Oppo hasn't offered any specific information on its next Find X devices, it has announced it has worked with Google and Qualcomm to implement Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (Google NAS) on a smartphone for the first time. It's said the solution will boost energy efficiency and latency of AI processing on mobile devices.

Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm said: "The collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and OPPO in this area allows game developers to take full advantage of desktop-level quality ray tracing to provide the highest visual fidelity, life-like aliasing free shadows, reflections on curved surfaces and global illumination to unlock next-level gaming experience on mobile, all in real-time at usable frame rate.

"The collaboration covers the entire render stack, which is a significant step in driving forward the mobile gaming ecosystem. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with OPPO, to further explore the possibilities of innovation landing on mobile devices powered by premium-tier Snapdragon platforms."

During the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Oppo will show off a device running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with multiple ray tracking effects turned on. The company said "top mobile games can run at a steady 60fps while providing life like soft shadows and reflections for the highest gaming visual quality. Compared with previous software only generation, ray tracing render efficiency increased by a factor of 5 and reduced the CPU workload by 90 per cent".

Pocket-lint is at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit and will be looking out for the Oppo device running the next gen mobile platform.

