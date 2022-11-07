Oppo Find X6 Pro specs leak alongside new, colourful photos

(Pocket-lint) - New details have leaked that claim to show the specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro, with new photos also showing some color options.

The specification leak comes via noted Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar, with Oppo said to be adding some high-end components to the Find X6 Pro. According to them, the phone will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 2K resolution and an LPTO construction — likely pointing to a variable refresh rate.

On the inside, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will reportedly be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the configuration chosen. Storage will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities and a 5,000mAh battery will round out the main internal components.

On the outside, the rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1-inch sensor, while 50-megapixel ultrawide and zoom lenses will also be offered. On the front, a 32-megapixel camera will do selfie duty. There's talk of Hasselblad tuning, which explains the Hasselblad branding we see in another leak - this one showing off four colors that may well be offered when the Find X6 Pro goes on sale.

When that will actually happen is anyone's guess at this point, though. The Oppo Find X5 Pro only went on sale in March, so we might be waiting a little while yet.

