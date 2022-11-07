More Oppo Find N2 details leak including an imminent release date

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Find N2 is the company's next foldable phone and a new leak appears to share key details, including an expected release window.

Expectations are high that Oppo will be able to build on the Oppo Find N with its second iteration, and rumors already had the Find N2 coming with an upgraded chip for speedier performance. A new leak appears to back that up, with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 outed in everything but name. Screenshots appear to show the details of that chip, with its host device dubbed the PGU110. That device comes with a foldable 120Hz refresh rate, with previous leaks pointing to a 7.1-inch offering.

In a second leak, this time by Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, we're told to expect a release "next month", pointing towards a December 2022 announcement of the latest foldable device to hit the market. The same Weibo post also points to a late-November announcement of the Opp Reno 9, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

That Reno 9 is expected to ship with a 6.7-inch display and a new Dimensity-series chip to replace the Reno 8's Snapdragon 778G SoC.

As for the software that will power the Find N2, look for Android 13 via the ColorOS 13 operating system when this thing finally comes to market. By the time it does, it looks increasingly likely that the end of 2022 is going to be a busy one for Oppo.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.