The Oppo Reno 9 might have just leaked in new images

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Reno 9 ins't official yet, but that isn't stopping it from breaking cover if newly shared photos are what they appear to be.

If the rumor mill has its way we can expect Oppo to announce the Reno 9 series of devices in either November or December, meaning we could be just weeks away from an unveiling.

Again, if rumors are true, Oppo will show off a standard model as well as Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro Plus versions, although we'll need to wait for the big event to know for sure. But we might not need to wait to get our first glimpse of a handset, at least.

New images shared to Weibo look like they might have outed one of the Reno 9 devices ahead of time, although it's fair to say that there aren't all that many big changes for us to sink our teeth into. The rear camera arrangement looks similar to what we've seen before with the Reno 8 Pro, while a central hole-punch camera handles things up front. Beyond that, it's just a slab of glass and metal from what we can see here, leaving us with little to go on.

Based on other reports we're told to expect the new phone to come with an 4,500mAh battery and insanely-fast charging, the likes of which makes Apple's iPhone 14 charging look pedestrian. If the Reno 8 Pro is any inidcation, 80W wired charging could be the order of the day - or better. In terms of processing power, the base model is expected to use a Snapdragon 778G SoC but that is set to be upgraded to a Dimensity-series chip for the more capable variants.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.