(Pocket-lint) - There's no shortage of devices appearing in the mid-range, from the likes of the Nothing phone (1) through to the Pixel 6a - and now Oppo is expanding its own offering in this segment with the European launch of the Oppo Reno 8 family.
There are three devices: the Oppo Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Lite, meaning a full range of price points and specs to pick over.
Leading the charge is the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 8100-Max power, 256GB storage and 80W charging for the 4500mAh battery.
Oppo wants to focus on the camera, however, with an upgraded 32-megapixel front camera using the IMX709, which Oppo says it developed with Sony. This RGBW sensor is said to be more capable than that of the Find X5, a reflection of the intensive use of the front camera by mid-range phone buyers.
Yes, it's all about getting the best selfie, or creating the best content for whatever social network you hang-out on.
There's also a 50-megapixel main camera, supported by Oppo's MariSilicon X photography chip that boosts its performance, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera.
There are plenty of premium touches, with a unibody design offering Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP54 rating.
The regular Reno 8 takes a step down, with a smaller display at 6.43-inches, and lower power Dimensity 1300 hardware. This model has a similar camera load-out to the Pro, but loses the MariSilicon X processor, so it's not quite as proficient at photography.
Despite being a smaller device it retains a 4500mAh battery with 80W charging, still offers IP54 protection and is finished in Gorilla Glass 5, so sounds like quite the package.
The Oppo Reno 8 Lite drops down further, still offering a 6.43-inch display, but now rocking the Snapdragon 695 SoC - and is also the only model to offer SD card storage expansion.
The display is only 60Hz, however, while the camera load-out is totally different, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a depth and a portrait camera, while there's a 16-megapixel front camera.
It also has a big battery a 4500mAh, but only with 33W charging.
We're expecting all these devices to launch on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 over the top: we're also only expecting two Android OS updates and 3-years of security updates.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will cost £599, while the Reno 8 will come in at £419. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite will be priced at £319.