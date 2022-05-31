(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's next flagship phone will be a Galaxy Z Flip-style folding smartphone with a flexible internal display according to a recent rumour, which also claims we'll see a follow-up to the Find N at the same time.

It's not the first time we've seen rumours of a clamshell foldable from Oppo this year. In fact, as early as January rumours began to appear that the manufacturer is working on a flip phone.

This was followed up by more detail in early May reiterating the fact that Oppo was planning on launching the Z Flip-style device. This most recent rumour just adds to that, and suggests it won't be alone when it launches.

It's being claimed that as well as this flip phone, Oppo will release a book-style foldable follow-up to the Find N, likely called the Oppo Find N2 which folds horizontally, rather than vertically. If the claims are accurate, this would mean the manufacturer would be competing with Samsung on both fronts.

The one thing that remains unclear is whether these models will see a wider release than the current Find N, which only launched in China.

The rumour comes through a prolific Weibo tipster whose username is often translated in English to 'Digital Chat Station' or 'Digital Gossip Station'.

In their original post, it's also claimed that Oppo's rollable screen is still proving to be a bit of a challenge, and is being improved and revised constantly, but there's no news on whether we're going to see a publicly available device similar to the Concept X just yet.

No time frame for launch is given for either of the two new foldables yet, and we could make an educated guess. However, it realistically could be anytime between now and the end of the year, depending on region focus. That's if it's happening at all.

As it stands, the phones only exist in the realm of rumours and speculation, and will remain that way until Oppo announces something officially.

Writing by Cam Bunton.