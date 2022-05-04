Is Oppo working on a clamshell foldable phone?

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo introduced its first foldable phone in the Oppo Find N at the end of 2021, but a recent report says the company is turning its hand to a clamshell offering like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 next.

According to Digital Chat Station's Weibo page (via GizChina), Oppo's next foldable device will be one that folds horizontally rather than vertically. This would see it compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip device and Huawei's P50 Pocket, rather than featuring the same form factor as the Oppo Find N and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

It's said the clamshell Oppo foldable will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset and it will cost around $1060 (around £830). No further information was given in the leak so we don't know much more about its release date, design or other specifications.

By comparison, the Oppo Find N has a 5.49-inch Full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio when folded. When unfolded, you get a 7.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz LTPO, 1000 nits peak brightness and an 8.4:9 aspect ratio.

Running the show is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB LPDDR5 Ram and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. There's also a 4500mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, 15W AirVOOC and 10W reverse wireless charging.

We'd expect any future Oppo foldable to offer similar flagship specifications, though for now, nothing is confirmed on the clamshell front.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.