(Pocket-lint) - Specifications for the much-rumoured Oppo Reno 8 have emerged after it was reportedly found on a Chinese certification website under the model number PGAM10.

Weibo user WhyLab found the listing and also posted a few key details. It will be one of the first phones to adopt the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets, it is said.

It will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And the triple-lens rear camera will be made up of a 50-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro.

Claims are that there will be a 32-megapixel front snapper behind a hole-punch cutout.

The battery will be 4,500mAh with support for 80W fast charging.

Previous reports have suggested that the Oppo Reno 8 will be the illusive standard model of the OnePlus 10, but rebadged.

However, rather than a complete replacement, it is now thought that the OnePlus 10 will launch too and, in fact, be higher spec'ed than the model listed here.

We're sure we'll find out soon though, as certification by a communications regular generally means a device is immenent. We'll bring you more as we find out, of course.

Writing by Rik Henderson.