Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Oppo phone news

Oppo Reno 8 could be first phone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processing

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Oppo Reno 8 could be first phone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processing
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Specifications for the much-rumoured Oppo Reno 8 have emerged after it was reportedly found on a Chinese certification website under the model number PGAM10.

Weibo user WhyLab found the listing and also posted a few key details. It will be one of the first phones to adopt the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets, it is said.

It will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And the triple-lens rear camera will be made up of a 50-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro.

Claims are that there will be a 32-megapixel front snapper behind a hole-punch cutout.

The battery will be 4,500mAh with support for 80W fast charging.

Previous reports have suggested that the Oppo Reno 8 will be the illusive standard model of the OnePlus 10, but rebadged.

However, rather than a complete replacement, it is now thought that the OnePlus 10 will launch too and, in fact, be higher spec'ed than the model listed here.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

We're sure we'll find out soon though, as certification by a communications regular generally means a device is immenent. We'll bring you more as we find out, of course.

Writing by Rik Henderson.