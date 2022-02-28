(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has been hard at work on its SuperVooc fast charging technology and has taken to MWC 2022 to demonstrate the future of its charging capabilities.

The latest tech coming to this year's phones is 150W SuperVooc flash charging, this will be present on some upcoming OnePlus and Realme handsets beginning in Q2.

Not only can this charging standard bring a 4,500 mAh battery to full charge in just 15 minutes, but it does so while improving battery health.

Oppo has implemented something it calls Battery Health Engine, which debuted on the Find X5, and it promises to keep the battery performing at 80 per cent of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles. This doubles the current industry standard of 800 charge cycles.

If that wasn't fast enough already, Oppo also demonstrated 240W flash charging at the event.

OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

The record-breaking 240W SuperVooc charging can take a 4,500 mAh battery from flat to full in just 9 minutes.

It may be some time before we get our hands on a device that can handle 240W charging, but the fact that it can be done safely is impressive in itself.

Writing by Luke Baker.