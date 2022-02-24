(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has revealed its flagship smartphone lineup for the year, and - as expected - it's the Find X5 Pro that leads the line, with the regular X5 and X5 Lite following along behind it.

Of course, it's the X5 Pro that was given most of the attention during launch. It's set to be one of the best premium phones on the market this year.

Taking a leaf from its predecessor's book, the back is all one single piece of material that curves up seamlessly to that unusually shaped camera housing, and the body is IP68 rated against water and dust ingress.

This time though Oppo has ditched glass in favour of the much more durable and scratch resistant ceramic. It's a luxurious material, and one that takes 168 hours of production time to get right, according to Oppo.

As for that unusual camera hump design, Oppo says it changed the square to this shape to make it easier to avoid touching one of the camera lenses.

Where the index finger naturally sits in portrait mode is supposedly where the angled element of the hump is, although that will come down entirely to individual finger size and whether you're right or left handed.

As for the cameras themselves, the two primary cameras are the same again. Both main and ultrawide sensors are 50-megapixel, where the telephoto lens is 13-megapixel.

It's not all about sensors and pixel count though. Oppo has upgraded the brain inside the phone that processes the images, and developed its own Neural Processing Unit specifically for processing photos and video. It's called MariSilicon X.

Combined with the cameras, it enables 4K ultra night video shooting capability plus much richer colours, less noise and a lot higher contrast ratio than what competitor phones offer. In fact, Oppo says you'll be able to shoot video with as little as 5 lux, and still get a detailed, vibrant image.

The main camera also features 5-axis stabilisation comprised of 3-axis sensor shift and 2-axis OIS in the lens, to keep your shoots super steady.

And, as we already heard in the run up to launch, Oppo has signed a partnership with Hasselblad in order to use its expertise in colour and scene processing. This partnership - just as with Oppo - has meant adopting a new camera app interface too, complete with the orange shutter button, dedicated shutter sound and X-Pan ultrawide ratio mode.

As with the Find X3 Pro, the Find X5 Pro has the "Full Path" imaging system, meaning both the camera and display are 10-bit capable, and cover over a billion colours.

That 6.7-inch display itself is top notch too, with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, HDR10+ support and 1300nits peak brightness.

The interesting thing about the adaptive refresh rate on this display, however, is that it can have two different refresh rates split between two halves of the screen. So you could be watching a video on the top half, in split-screen, with a static Twitter feed, or another static app on the bottom half, and each half of the screen adapts to the refresh rates required. It's pretty clever.

Other hardware specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a beefy 5000mAh battery. In classic Oppo style though, that battery spec only tells a small part of the story.

It can charge at very fast rates using the included 80W SuperVOOC power adapter. With this, you can get a 50 per cent charge in just 12 minutes from empty. More importantly, however, is that Oppo has improved the battery construction to make it longer lasting. Plus, with 50W AirVOOC, you can charge it quickly with a wireless charger too (if you have Oppo's proprietary one).

This new battery - thanks to the new construction and smart charging technologies that ensure it doesn't charge too fast or get too hot - can last up to 1600 charge cycles. The industry average is about 800. That could mean this phone battery could serve you well for 4-5 years.

Find X5 Pro wasn't alone in being launched, as mentioned, it also has two siblings: the Find X5 and X5 Lite. The former of those is very similar to the Find X5 Pro, at least in terms of design.

Spec wise, it's different. It's built from glass, rather than ceramic, has IP54 water/dust rating and has a smaller 6.5-inch FullHD+ display rather than 6.7-inch QuadHD+. It's still 120hz and supports 10-bit colour.

Internally, the older Snapdragon 888 runs the show and joins a 4800mAh battery which - again - supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The camera system is the same though, with two 50-megapixel cameras alongside a telephoto and powered by the MariSilicon X NPU/ISP.

As for the X5 Lite, that's essentially a rebadged Realme/OnePlus Nord CE 2. It's a MediaTek Dimensity 900 powered phone with a 90Hz 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display.

It's got a 4500mAh battery, 65W SuperVOOC charging and a triple camera system on the back with a 64-megapixel main alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro will be available for £1,049 in the UK, and launching on 24 March. It will be joined by its siblings on the same day, with the Find X5 costing £749 and the X5 Lite will be £419.

Writing by Cam Bunton.