(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones will be fully unveiled on 24 March during an event to be streamed online. However, if you want to see it from pretty much every angle beforehand, a major leak of pictures and video has surfaced online.

To be fair, Oppo itself has been dripfeeding offiical images of its forthcoming Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite - it's not particularly keeping tight lipped about them.

But the numorous extra images and official-looking video posted by online tipster Evan Blass reveal a lot more than we've seen previously.

Sadly, Blass doesn't allow the embedding of his tweets anymore, but you can check out the video here. As for the images, just scroll through them below.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Oppo

Confirmed details so far are a unique camera bump on the rear of both the X5 and X5 Pro models, with each also featuring Hasselblad technologies. They will also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and feature Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X image processor for photography.

Previous rumours have pointed to the Find X5 Pro coming with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution. The standard Find X5 will have a 6.55-inch display, also 120Hz but 2400 x 1440. And the Find X5 Lite will sport a 6.43-inch display, also with a 2400 x 1440 resolution but drops the refresh rate down to 90Hz.

We'll more than likely find out more on each handset prior to their full launch in March. Check out our rumour round-up on them in the meantime here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.