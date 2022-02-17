Oppo Find X5 series officially launches on February 24

(Pocket-lint) - After a slew of rumours, the Oppo Find X5 series has received its official launch date, 24 February 2022.

The brand will be hosting a live-streamed event on the Oppo YouTube channel at 11 am GMT.

Along with the announcement, Oppo shared a couple of new images on Twitter

This is the smooth, dynamic, and graceful #OPPOFindX5Series.

See it in action February 24. — OPPO (@oppo) February 17, 2022

As we expected, Oppo has jumped from the X3 to the X5 as the number four is often seen as unlucky in China. However, this is the first official confirmation of the name.

Oppo also confirmed the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor alongside its own MariSilicon X image processor.

The Find X5 series promises world-class performance and serious improvements to photography and video processing.

Oppo is especially excited about its "unrivalled" nighttime video recording, so we're expecting to hear a lot more about that on the 24th.

The Find X5 phones are confirmed to feature a fingerprint-resistant ceramic back, alongside its unique camera bump.

The newly released images make the bump look a lot more appealing, though we're sure the design will still prove to be divisive.

The rear of the phone features prominent Hasselblad branding, and the X5 series will feature the signature singular colour tuning as seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Writing by Luke Baker.