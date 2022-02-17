(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is expected to reveal its Find X5 range of flagship smartphones soon, with three devices rumoured to be appearing: the Find X5 Lite, Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro.

We're covering off all the rumours and leaks surrounding the devices in this feature to give you an idea of what you can expect. You may have heard them referred to as the Find X4 in previous rumours, though the number four is considered unlucky in China which is why the devices are expected to be called the Find X5 series.

24 February 2022

Around £1100 for Pro model?

Oppo will hold an event on 24 February 2022 at 11AM GMT for the reveal of the Find X5 series. The event will run as part of the company's Mobile World Congress efforts - taking place ahead of the show - and there will be a public live stream so you can watch the drama unfold.

There's no word yet on when the phones will be available to buy, though with the event happening soon, it shouldn't be too long before we know.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro cost £1099 in the UK. We'd expect the Find X5 Pro series to top out within a similar ballpark, with the Find X5 Lite likely to cost between £300 and £400 and the Find X5 sitting in between.

WinFuture/@rquandt

X5 Pro/X5: Glass rear, metal frame, unique camera housing, curved screen

X5 Lite: Standard camera housing, flat screen

We've got an excellent idea of what we can expect in terms of design from the Oppo Find X5 series, not only thanks to leaked renders, but Oppo itself also tweeted some official teaser images of the rear of one of the devices ahead of the announcement.

Based on the leaks and the official images, the Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro will feature an interesting looking rear camera housing in the top left corner. Rather than a standard square housing, the two sport an angled housing at the bottom, making for a different look. There are two large lenses, coupled with a smaller lens and flash.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite meanwhile, appears to have a more standard rectangular camera housing with two large lenses and a smaller lens. All three devices seem to have a punch hole camera in the top left of their display, though while the Find X5 Lite is a flat display, the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both have curved edges based on the leaks.

Oppo's official teaser images and the leaked images also reveal that the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 will have Hasselblad and Oppo logos on the rear. A premium metal frame is also shown on the official images, as well as a glass rear, and there's a white and black colour option shown.

X5 Pro: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, LTPO, 3216 x 1440, 10-bit, HDR, 120Hz

X5: 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1080, 10-bit, HDR, 120Hz

X5 Lite: 6.43-inch, 2400 x 1080, 8-bit, 90Hz

Starting with the Oppo Find X5 Pro, a 6.7-inch display is expected, with an AMOLED screen and LTPO technology. It is expected to offer a 120Hz peak refresh rate and like the Oppo Find X3 Pro, it is said to be a 10-bit display with a 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution.

The Oppo Find X5 meanwhile, is said to be coming with a 6.55-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It too is expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 10-bit colour depth and support for HDR. Both the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 are expected to have curved glass displays.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is thought to be coming with a 6.43-inch display with the same resolution as the Find X5 at 2400 x 1080. It is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and 8-bit colour and the leaks don't mention HDR support for this model either.

X5 Pro: Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5000mAh, 80W charging

X5: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4800mAh, 80W charging

X5 Lite: MediaTek Dimensity 900, 8GB RAM, 256GB, 4500mAh, 65W charging

Oppo has confirmed the Find X5 Pro will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and there are rumours that this chipset will be supported by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Find X5 is claimed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, rather than the 8 Gen 1 CPU, and there is said to be up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset - which the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is confirmed to be using - and it's thought it too will offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of battery capacities, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to be coming with a 5000mAh battery and support for Oppo's 80W flash charging technology. The Oppo Find X5 will also apparently support the fast charging technology, though have a 4800mAh battery. It's claimed the Find X5 Lite will have a 4500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

X5 Pro/X5: Triple rear (50MP main, 50MP ultra wide, 13MP telephoto), 32MP front

X5 Lite: Triple rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro), 32MP front

Based on the official images released by Oppo, as well as leaks, the company is partnering up with Hasselblad, further blurring the lines between OnePlus and Oppo.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5 are both expected to benefit from the partnership, with Oppo's new MariSilicon neural image processing unit expected to be used for AI image processing, while Hasselblad is likely to be used for the colour tuning aspect.

Rumours suggest the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5 will feature two 50-megapixel IMX766 Sony sensors, one as the main camera and one as the ultra-wide camera with optical image stabilisation. There's also expected to be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel front sensor is expected on both models.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is said to have a triple rear camera made up of a 64-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro. The front camera will be 32-megapixel again, based on rumours.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Oppo Find X5 Lite, Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

Oppo tweeted some official images of the rear of one of its upcoming Find X5 series, revealing a Hassleblad partnership and further confirming the unique camera housing on the rear.

This is the smooth, dynamic, and graceful #OPPOFindX5Series.

See it in action February 24. — OPPO (@oppo) February 17, 2022

Oppo confirmed it will launch its Find X5 Series on 24 February ahead of Mobile World Congress.

Winfuture published renders of the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite following renders of the Find X5 Pro.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Winfuture published a number of renders of the Oppo Find X5 Pro, along with a spec list.

WinFuture/@rquandt

The Oppo Find X5 series smartphones will reportedly launch in China in late February.

Tipster Digital Chat Station and Abhishek Yadav revealed the supposed specs for the Find X5 Pro on Twitter.

In Morning Digital Chat Station shared about #OPPO Find X5 Pro but later on he deleted (https://t.co/GlYBoL666M)



PFEM10

6.7" 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0

120Hz refresh rate

32MP IMX709

50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X

5000mAh

80W

50 watt wireless pic.twitter.com/1Yv1uSPOBY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 12, 2022

OnLeaks, in collaboration with Prepp.in, published renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X5.

I'm back from the Future with stunning 5K renders providing your very first look at which I assume will be released as the #Oppo Find X3 Pro successor and thus, likely marketed as #OppoFindX4Pro or #OppoFindX5Pro... #FutureSquad



On behalf of @prepp_in -> https://t.co/l2VL350Uyn pic.twitter.com/yMTa1FGoYc — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2021

Oppo revealed that it will be the first phone-maker to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in its next-gen Find X device in 2022.

Oppo confirmed that its next flagship phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Oppo announced an array of new camera developments which we'll see launched in smartphones in the future, including an upgraded periscope zoom and sensor-shift technology for stabilisation.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.