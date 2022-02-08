Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Lite renders and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - We've already seen renders and specifications of the Oppo Find X5 Pro thanks to a recent major leak, now it's the turn of the standard Oppo Find X5 5G and cheaper Find X5 Lite.

All of the Find X5 family are said to be launching at the end of February, but here's a good indication of what to expect.

The Oppo Find X5 is said to sport a 6.55-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It'll support HDR and 10-bit colour depth, while a hole-punch camera will sit in the top-left of the screen.

It'll run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 rather than the latest 8 Gen 1 CPU, it is claimed. 8GB of RAM will be on board though, with 256GB of storage.

WinFuture, which posted the renders of both handsets, says that the camera unit will be identical to the one in the Pro model - 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide (with OIS) and a 13-megapixel telephoto.

The front camera is reportedly 32-megapixel.

The Oppo Find X5 5G will also support 80W fast charging for its 4,800mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite naturally makes some cutbacks to get the price down. There is a 6.43-inch display, although the resolution is the same - 2400 x 1080. It will carry a 90Hz refresh rate and 8-bit colour depth. There's no talk on HDR for the smaller model.

Both it and the standard version will have a fingerprint sensor under the display.

A MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor will allegedly run the show, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The rear camera unit will be made up of a 64-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro.

The front camera will be 32-megapixel again.

A 4500mAh battery will support 65W fast charging.

Writing by Rik Henderson.