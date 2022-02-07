(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is set to launch a new premium flagship phone to follow on from the Find X3 Pro from 2021, and it'll feature a similarly eye-catching camera hump that's sculpted and curved from the rear glass.

A full set of official renders has leaked - along with a comprehensive list of specs - and indicates another way in which Oppo and OnePlus are now one and the same: a partnership with Hasselblad.

OnePlus first announced a multi-year partnership with Hasselblad with the launch of its 2021 phone series, and the recent Oppo leak suggests we're going to see collaboration between the Hasselblad and Oppo.

Interestingly, the camera sensors appear to be the same as those that were in the Find X3 Pro, with two 50-megapixel IMX766 Sony sensors being used; one in the primary and another in the ultrawide camera.

While the sensor hardware might be the same, the processing and colour reproduction will likely be different. The 'Powered by MariSilicon' label on the back indicates Oppo will use its new MariSilicon neural image processing unit for AI image processing, while using Hasselblad likely for its colour tuning in a similar partnership to the OnePlus x Hasselblad team-up.

The leaked renders - first published by WinFuture - show a sleak, polished phone in both Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colourways, with curved glass on both front and back to give it a really slim appearance from the side.

On the front, it's claimed Oppo is planning a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO technology, and it's likely to reach up to 120Hz peak refresh rates. It's a 10-bit display with 3216x1440 resolution, which means it's virtually identical to the screen on the Find X3 Pro.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, alongside up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus a slightly beefier 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. This is expected to be Oppo's 80W flash charging tech.

It's expected to launch at the end of February, around the same time as MWC takes place in Barcelona, so not much time to wait at all.

Writing by Cam Bunton.