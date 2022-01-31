Oppo reportedly following Find N with foldable flip phone

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo will reportedly enter the foldable flip phone market with a new device in its Find series to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Huawei P50 Pocket.

Having already unleashed its first foldable, the Oppo Find N, it is said that the manufacturer is looking to offer an alternative with a clamshell design.

Online tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings on Twitter) told 91Mobiles that the handset will be aimed at a more affordable price than peers.

He also revealed that it is likely to hit shelves in Q3 later this year, so sometime between July and September.

In addition to the potential flip-style device, 91Mobiles claims that Oppo is working on another foldable phone. It could very well be the Oppo Find N 2, which would make sense.

The first Find N was made available in December of last year, so this second-generation device will likely follow a similar launch pattern and come pre-Christmas this time around too.

Oppo has long developed different form factors using bendable OLED panels, including a rollable concept device shown in July 2021. The Oppo X 2021 has a screen that extends from a regular smartphone shape, effectively widening the handset rather than unfolding.

This hasn't yet been used in a consumer release, however.

Writing by Rik Henderson.