Oppo Find X5 series tipped to launch late February

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Find X5 series smartphones will reportedly launch in China in late February - strange camera bump and all.

The family will be lead by the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which has been subject to several picture and specifications leaks in recent times. Now it is claimed that the company will announce a regional event for next month.

Digital Chat Station also says that other Oppo products will likely be launched at the same time.

The Oppo Find X5 is said to comprise a standard X5, the aforementioned X5 Pro and, in some markets, an X5 Lite.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Pro model at least will be driven by the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It's sport a 6.7-inch AHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery, and support 80W fast charging. It'll also support 50W charging wirelessly.

The unusual camera bump will house two 50-megapixel cams (normal and ultra-wide), and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

The front camera is behind a hole-punch cutout and is 32-megapixel.

Android 12 will be pre-installed.

We don't yet know when a more global launch is planned, but we should find out soon enough once its release in China is complete.

Writing by Rik Henderson.