(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's Reno 8 series is expected to launch this autumn. Leading the pack should be the Reno 8 Pro as the top-end model. Well, the first live photos of this device have recently appeared online.

LetsGoDigital published a series of images showing the yet-to-be-announced Oppo phone. They are from a design patent that Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunication submitted in China, and they reveal new colours and more.

According to the product images from the patent, the flagship phone has a specially designed camera, with the camera housing extending over the width of the phone and about a third of the entire back panel. The triple camera itself is focused on the left; it's a vertical layout with the LED flash to the right. It actually reminds of the arrangement on the Oppo Reno 6.

The patent images also show three colours options for the phone, too: Black, silver, and a blue gradient. Finally, the patent images reveal the side of the phone, including that the camera only slightly protrudes.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

It's worth noting these images are remarkably different from the Oppo Find X5 series due this spring. That phone appears to have an odd-shaped camera housing, as you can see in these recently leaked images.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.