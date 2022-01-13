(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's latest additions to the Find X series are expected to launch in March 2022.

While not much has been revealed officially, more leaks have surfaced revealing key specifications.

The new phones are tipped to be called the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, many expected the new series to be called Find X4 but the number four is considered to be unlucky in China and will likely be avoided.

We previously reported that we're expecting to see the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 on the 2022 Find X devices, but this latest leak has other ideas.

Tipster Digital Chat Station and Abhishek Yadav have revealed the supposed specs for the Find X5 Pro on Twitter.

In Morning Digital Chat Station shared about #OPPO Find X5 Pro but later on he deleted (https://t.co/GlYBoL666M)



PFEM10

6.7" 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0

120Hz refresh rate

32MP IMX709

50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X

5000mAh

80W

50 watt wireless pic.twitter.com/1Yv1uSPOBY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 12, 2022

If the leak is anything to go by, we'll be seeing a 6.7-inch AHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

To keep it running smoothly the device is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Oppo's own MariSilicon X chip.

The handset is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The rear is home to a triple-camera array, housed in the unusual bump revealed in a previous leak.

These are expected to be a 50MP main camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide and an additional 13MP sensor.

The front camera is a hole-punch design with a 32MP sensor, to keep those selfies extra sharp.

The device will have an in-display fingerprint reader and run Android 12 out of the box.

Full specs and official launch date are yet to be revealed. The handset is sounding like a great performer on paper, but we're still not quite sure about that unusual camera bump.

Writing by Luke Baker.